China's top 10 sci-tech news events unveiled

Xinhua) 08:20, December 26, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Science and Technology Daily, China's major science newspaper, unveiled the country's top 10 sci-tech news events in 2025 on Thursday, including the large model Deepseek, the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), and the superconducting quantum computing prototype.

Among the top 10 events are DeepSeek gaining global attention; China's "artificial sun," EAST, achieving the world record by lasting more than 1,000 seconds at 100 million degrees Celsius; the successful construction of the superconducting quantum computing prototype Zuchongzhi 3.0; and the large-scale preparation of two-dimensional metallic materials.

The selected events also include the clinical trial of an invasive brain-computer interface; the discovery of the evolutionary history of the moon's far side; the transformation process from a single somatic cell into a complete plant; and the development of a high-precision, scalable analog matrix computing chip.

Other events in the top 10 are the emphasis on the leading role of sci-tech innovation in the Recommendations of the Communist Party of China Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for Economic and Social Development, and the commissioning of China's first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults.

The selection was hosted by Science and Technology Daily, with academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as well as media heads participating in the evaluation.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)