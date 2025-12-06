Chinese scientist wins 2025 Glinka World Soil Prize

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu (R) presents the 2025 Glinka World Soil Prize medal to Zhang Ganlin (C) during the World Soil Day celebration at the FAO headquarters in Rome, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. Zhang Ganlin, a researcher at the Institute of Soil Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, received the 2025 Glinka World Soil Prize on Friday at the World Soil Day celebration held at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome. (Xinhua/Ren Yaoting)

ROME, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Ganlin, a researcher at the Institute of Soil Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, received the 2025 Glinka World Soil Prize on Friday at the World Soil Day celebration held at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome.

The award committee commended Zhang for his pioneering achievements in soil classification, soil surveys, digital mapping and resource assessment, as well as his contribution to global soil data sharing and sustainable soil management.

This year's World Soil Day was held under the theme "Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities." Representatives attending the event discussed the increasing importance of soil protection amid rapid global urbanization.

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu noted that more than half of the world's population now lives in cities, where soil degradation, soil sealing, and shrinking green spaces pose growing challenges to sustainable development. He urged countries to strengthen scientific and technological cooperation, promote sustainable land-use planning and accelerate the recovery of urban soils.

FAO announced that the 2025 Glinka World Soil Prize, supported by the Russian Federation, was awarded to Zhang in recognition of his outstanding contributions to soil protection and sustainable soil management. Qu presented Zhang with the medal at the ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, Zhang said that "everything begins with soil," emphasizing that healthy soils underpin food systems, biodiversity, freshwater resources and climate stability. He warned that soil erosion, pollution, unsustainable practices and increasing soil sealing are fracturing this foundation.

Speaking to Xinhua, Zhang said Chinese soil scientists are increasingly active on the global scientific stage and will continue contributing to worldwide efforts to safeguard soil and environmental health.

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu (L) delivers a speech at the World Soil Day celebration held at the FAO headquarters in Rome, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. Zhang Ganlin, a researcher at the Institute of Soil Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, received the 2025 Glinka World Soil Prize on Friday at the World Soil Day celebration held at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome. (Xinhua/Ren Yaoting)

