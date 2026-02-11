Chinese Embassy in Senegal hosts Spring Festival reception

Senegal's Secretary of State for Senegalese Abroad Amadou Cherif Diouf delivers a speech at a Spring Festival reception in Dakar, capital of Senegal, Feb. 9, 2026. (Photo by Aliou Mbaye/Xinhua)

DAKAR, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Senegal on Monday evening hosted a Spring Festival reception in Dakar, the capital of the West African country, gathering over 200 guests, including Secretary of State for Senegalese Abroad Amadou Cherif Diouf.

Addressing the reception, Diouf extended Spring Festival greetings to the Chinese people and conveyed best wishes from the people of Senegal.

He said that Senegal and China enjoy a long-standing traditional friendship, and their bilateral cooperation has maintained a high level of development, yielding fruitful results.

Diouf noted that mechanisms and initiatives, such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, have provided important platforms for China-Africa cooperation and injected momentum into Africa's development.

He said that Senegal would continue advancing the implementation of "Vision Senegal 2050," draw development inspiration from China's modernization, and deepen Senegal-China relations.

Li Fei, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Senegal, extended Spring Festival greetings to the Chinese community in Senegal and friends from various sectors.

The China-Senegal comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has continued to deepen, with growing political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation across various fields, and vibrant people-to-people and cultural exchanges, said Li.

She noted that 2026 marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan and the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and African countries.

The convergence of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges and the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games will "create new synergies for cooperation between China and Senegal," she added.

The reception also featured Chinese martial arts, songs and dance performances.

Li Fei, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Senegal, delivers a speech at a Spring Festival reception in Dakar, capital of Senegal, Feb. 9, 2026. (Photo by Aliou Mbaye/Xinhua)

A member of the Senegalese Wushu Federation gives a performance at a Spring Festival reception in Dakar, capital of Senegal, Feb. 9, 2026. (Photo by Aliou Mbaye/Xinhua)

Teachers and students from the Confucius Institute at Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar perform a Chinese song at a Spring Festival reception in Dakar, capital of Senegal, Feb. 9, 2026. (Photo by Aliou Mbaye/Xinhua)

