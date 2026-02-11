Macron says dialogue channels with Russia restored at technical level: media

PARIS, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron has said that dialogue channels with Russia had been restored at a technical level, European media outlets reported on Tuesday.

According to Germany's Suddeutsche Zeitung, Macron said in an interview on Monday that he hoped the move could be shared with European partners and lead to a well-organized European approach. He stressed that dialogue with Russia should take place "without too many interlocutors," the report said.

France's Le Figaro reported that Macron again argued against "delegating" this dialogue to the United States.

Following the Greenland crisis, Macron called on Europeans not to give in to what he described as a "cowardly relief" that would only be short-lived, Le Monde reported.

Noting that threats from the United States occur on a daily basis, Macron stressed that Europe must not back down or seek compromise when there is "blatant aggression," the report said.

Macron also advocated a coordinated European response to protect industry through a "European preference" for certain strategic sectors, including cleantech, chemicals, steel, automotive and defense, warning that otherwise Europeans risk being swept aside.

