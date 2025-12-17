French lawmakers give final approval to 2026 social security budget

Xinhua) 09:04, December 17, 2025

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu delivers a policy speech at the National Assembly in Paris, France, Oct. 14, 2025. French Prime Minister (PM) Sebastien Lecornu on Tuesday announced the suspension of controversial pension reforms until the presidential election. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu secured passage of the bill through a series of concessions, including lifting a freeze on pensions and minimum social benefits.

PARIS, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- French lawmakers on Tuesday gave final approval to the country's 2026 social security budget, with 247 votes in favor and 232 against in the National Assembly.

The social security budget is one of two key financial bills that must be passed by the end of this year.

This was the final round of voting on the social security budget in the lower house. The bill had earlier been narrowly approved by the National Assembly on Dec. 9 by a margin of 13 votes but was rejected outright by the Senate on Dec. 12.

Under constitutional procedures, the draft was returned to deputies for a final vote.

The French social security budget covers healthcare, pensions, family benefits, and unemployment insurance.

Tuesday's approval marks the first budget adopted in France since 2022 without using Article 49.3 of the Constitution, which allows the government to push legislation through Parliament without a vote.

Social security accounts for more than 40 percent of France's overall public sector spending. France has one of the highest levels of public expenditure in the eurozone. The government aims to reduce the country's public sector budget deficit to five percent of gross domestic product next year.

France's overall public sector budget for 2026 is scheduled for adoption by the National Assembly before the end of the year.

