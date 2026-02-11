Four questions for Marco Rubio

People's Daily Online) 08:58, February 11, 2026

"The Hong Kong High Court's decision to sentence Jimmy Lai to 20 years is an unjust and tragic conclusion to this case. The United States urges the authorities to grant Mr. Lai humanitarian parole," said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement.

Rubio's recent improper remarks regarding the verdict in the Jimmy Lai case have seriously overstepped boundaries. They reveal a lack of basic knowledge and are disgraceful. We cannot help but raise a series of questions to Rubio, so that he may see clearly his own arrogance and ignorance.

First, we ask Rubio: Jimmy Lai committed crimes and has received the punishment he deserves. The verdict was a fair ruling made in accordance with the law by the judicial authorities of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. What does this have to do with you, an American politician? On what grounds do you jump out to point fingers and interfere in the judicial affairs of Hong Kong, China? Who, in fact, is failing to respect judicial procedures and judicial independence?

Second, we ask Rubio: The public outrage triggered by your "cross-border" arrest of a sovereign nation's president has not yet subsided, and criticism over the Greenland incident has not yet cooled. Now you seize upon Hong Kong to stir up trouble again. Are you not afraid of once more inviting backlash and condemnation from countries around the world? Repeatedly acting as the so-called "world police" and extending your hand into the internal affairs of other countries reflects, at its core, open contempt for the sovereignty of nations and a naked logic of hegemony. Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China. The Jimmy Lai case is purely an internal judicial matter of the Hong Kong SAR. It is not for external forces, accustomed to sowing discord, to make irresponsible remarks or create trouble out of nothing.

Third, we ask Rubio: Do you truly not understand Jimmy Lai's numerous offenses, or are you pretending not to know? Jimmy Lai incited hatred, fueled confrontation, glorified violence, instructed rioters on making violent tools, and directed their aggression toward ordinary citizens. He betrayed the country and plunged Hong Kong into turmoil. He failed the Hong Kong citizens who were injured during the unrest, and he failed the society that has worked together, through silent dedication, to restore prosperity and stability to Hong Kong. To let such a person go unpunished would be to condone violence and harm. You stand up and speak for such a person, where is your conscience?

Finally, we ask Rubio: Are you targeting Hong Kong repeatedly because you cannot bear to see it prosper? In recent years, under the firm protection of the National Security Law, Hong Kong has completely emerged from the chaos of the amendment-related unrest and is moving from stability to prosperity. Citizens are living and working in peace and contentment. The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong recently released a report showing that 92 percent of surveyed U.S. companies in Hong Kong have no intention of relocating their headquarters, 86 percent believe Hong Kong remains competitive as an international business center, and 94 percent have confidence in Hong Kong's rule of law. Such scenes of prosperity and stability deeply irritate people like Rubio, who attempt to sow discord and undermine Hong Kong's stability, deliberately damaging its internationally recognized judicial reputation. Yet the broader trend of Hong Kong's development is unstoppable, and the foundations of its rule of law are unshakable. Rubio's various schemes are ultimately nothing more than wishful thinking and overestimation of his own influence.

Put away that logic of hegemony and those divisive tactics. Hong Kong belongs to China, and the world is not Rubio's backyard. The verdict in the Jimmy Lai case reflects the will of the people and the fairness of Hong Kong's rule of law. No one should attempt to interfere. In your own words, "Mind your own business." Take care of your own affairs. Stop humiliating yourself and provoking resentment.

