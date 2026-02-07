Argentina signs trade, investment agreement with U.S.

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Argentina announced Thursday the signing of a reciprocal trade and investment agreement with the United States.

The agreement strengthens the strategic relationship between the two nations based on economic openness, clear rules for international trade, and a modern vision of commercial complementarity, the Argentine presidential office said in a statement.

Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said on X that the deal improves conditions for production and exports, expands preferential access for Argentine products to the U.S. market, encourages investment, and creates more jobs in Argentina.

But some figures in Argentina's political and economic circles have expressed concerns about the agreement.

Argentine economist and University of Buenos Aires professor Jorge Marchini has noted that Argentina and the United States are major agricultural exporters and compete in many areas, and relaxing market access conditions for U.S. agricultural products would inevitably hurt Argentina's agricultural development.

