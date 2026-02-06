Interview: Cooperation with China important for Europe's competitiveness: Swedish university president

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Europe cannot afford to isolate itself if it wants to remain globally competitive, and cooperation with China "is essential," said Anders Soderholm, president of Sweden's KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

Soderholm made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua. He visited Chinese universities and research institutions in mid-October 2025, together with three other Swedish university presidents.

The trip aimed to gain first-hand insight into how Chinese universities organize scientific research and innovation, and to identify areas where cooperation could benefit both sides, he said.

"Overall, yes, the visit gave us valuable insights and several concrete ideas for cooperation," Soderholm said.

He said he was impressed by the rapid development of Chinese universities and their strong momentum in research and innovation. China's research environment, he noted, is well funded and strategically focused.

Both data and on-site observations point to an unprecedented pace of Chinese research and experimental development (R&D), he said, noting that China's R&D spending has risen rapidly, research output and citation impact have increased, and the country now leads in several key areas.

Looking ahead, Soderholm said research and academic cooperation needs to prioritize sustainability-related technologies, including energy systems, materials and climate technologies, where China's large-scale deployment and Europe's research strengths can complement each other.

Soderholm and the presidents of Lund University, Uppsala University and Chalmers University of Technology co-authored an opinion piece published in the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet in June 2025, calling on Swedish universities to strengthen cooperation with China.

The article notes that China invests heavily in R&D and that Europe could learn from China's progress in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and renewable energy.

"Europe needs to stay globally competitive, and in some areas cooperation with China is essential," Soderholm said.

"If Europe cuts itself off, we risk slowing our own innovation and weakening our long-term economic and security position," he said.

Soderholm noted that Sweden and China have broad potential for cooperation, including climate action, sustainable cities, green energy and circular materials, areas where both countries have strong capabilities.

