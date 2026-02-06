China's machinery industry records stable growth in 2025

Xinhua) 08:31, February 06, 2026

A drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows China-made construction machinery being loaded for export to Indonesia at Yantai Port in east China's Shandong. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's machinery industry posted steady performance in 2025 as both sales and profits increased, the China Machinery Industry Federation (CMIF) said on Thursday.

The added value of major machinery enterprises rose by 8.2 percent year on year in 2025, the CMIF said. The increase outpaced the overall industrial sector by 2.3 percentage points and the manufacturing sector by 1.8 percentage points.

Among the 122 categories of key machinery products monitored by the federation, 85 recorded output growth, 13 more than a year earlier. In particular, industrial robot output hit a record high, rising by 28 percent year on year.

In 2025, major machinery companies posted total operating revenue of 33.2 trillion yuan (about 4.8 trillion U.S. dollars), up 6 percent year on year, the CMIF said. Total profits came in at 1.7 trillion yuan, an increase of 5.9 percent.

Looking ahead to 2026, Ye Dingda, deputy head of the federation, said that the machinery industry faces both opportunities and challenges, but favorable conditions are expected to outweigh headwinds overall.

As policies to stabilize growth and advance transformation continue to take effect, the industry is expected to remain on a steady footing, Ye added.

