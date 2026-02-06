Home>>
Mainland, Hong Kong authorities jointly smash cross-boundary forgery syndicate
(Xinhua) 08:28, February 06, 2026
HONG KONG, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A cross-boundary forgery syndicate was neutralized in a joint operation by mainland and Hong Kong authorities, resulting in the arrest of 119 persons, the Immigration Department (ImmD) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Thursday.
ImmD investigators launched an operation code-named "Sharpspear" from October 2025 to January 2026, raiding 38 premises and arresting 102 persons.
The investigation is still ongoing, and more persons involved in the case may be arrested, according to the ImmD.
On the mainland side, two forgery workshops were smashed, and 17 syndicate core members were arrested.
