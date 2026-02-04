Hong Kong's retail sales up 6.6 pct in December

Xinhua) 10:08, February 04, 2026

HONG KONG, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The provisional estimate of total retail sales value in Hong Kong for December stood at 35 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 4.48 billion U.S. dollars), up 6.6 percent year on year, local data showed Tuesday.

Online sales came in at 3.1 billion Hong Kong dollars, surging 30.9 percent year on year and accounting for 8.8 percent of the total retail sales value, data from the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government showed.

Provisional estimate for retail sales value in 2025 stood at 380.5 billion Hong Kong dollars, up by 1 percent compared with 2024. Sales volume was on par with that of the previous year.

Looking ahead, improving local consumption sentiment underpinned by robust economic growth momentum, together with continued vibrant growth in visitors, will continue to bolster retail businesses, said a spokesperson for the HKSAR government.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)