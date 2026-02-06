China's Shaanxi province, Jordan to collaborate on digital theatre

Xinhua) 08:26, February 06, 2026

AMMAN, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Shaanxi province signed a memorandum of understanding with Jordan on Thursday to jointly develop a digital theatre in the Jordanian capital, aiming to boost bilateral cooperation in digital performing arts.

The agreement was signed by officials from both sides, in the presence of Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Guo Wei and Jordanian Minister of Culture Mustafa Al-Rawashdeh.

Under the deal, Shaanxi and Jordan will collaborate on digitizing theatre and other performing arts resources from both regions. Plans include creating shared digital performing arts libraries in Shaanxi and Amman, developing cloud-based audio-visual platforms, building digital theatre collections, and exploring new business models for digital performances.

Lina Attel, director general of the Jordan National Center for Culture and Arts, said the agreement seeks to deepen Jordanian-Chinese cooperation in digital performing arts while delivering innovative artistic content that benefits both countries.

China's advanced technology will facilitate the exchange of expertise, broaden the reach of theatre, music, dance, and folk arts, and help preserve them for future generations, Attel said.

Shaanxi, a northwestern Chinese province, is home to Xi'an, the ancient capital that marked the starting point of the Silk Road. Xi'an is also famous for the Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor, an archaeological site featuring thousands of clay soldiers known as the Terracotta Army.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)