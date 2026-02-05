China sees sustained drop in serious crimes: top procuratorate
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has witnessed a continuous decline in serious crimes and a marked decrease in the incidence of frequently occurring crimes that impact people's sense of security, a senior official of the country's top procuratorate told a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.
Miao Shengming, deputy procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, noted that the number of criminal cases in China has hit a record low for the past 25 years.
From January to November 2025, procuratorial organs across China received applications for the arrest of 873,000 individuals and approved the arrest of 604,000, marking year-on-year declines of 15.6 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively, according to the authority.
During the same period, Chinese prosecutors also received applications for prosecution against over 1.6 million people and prosecuted nearly 1.3 million, down 19.6 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively, from the previous year, the authority said.
