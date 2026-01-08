258,000 cases solved, billions of calls blocked, intl nests dismantled: Chinese MPS reveals major wins against telecom scams in 2025

Global Times) 13:41, January 08, 2026

In accordance with the requirements of the Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law and other laws, public security organs across China in 2025 have lawfully and severely cracked down on telecom and online fraud crimes, with a total of 258,000 related cases solved, effectively curbing the high incidence of such crimes and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the people, Ministry of Public Security spokesperson Zhang Ming revealed at a press conference on Thursday.

According to a statement the ministry provided to the Global Times on Thursday, further intensifying crackdown efforts, specialized operations such as "cutting off flows," "removing nails," and "breaking chains" were deployed, resulting in the cumulative arrest of 542 behind-the-scenes "financiers," ringleaders, and key members of fraud groups, resolutely crushing the arrogance of criminals.

Recently, public security organs have publicly issued wanted notices for 100 fugitive "financiers" and key members involved in telecom and online fraud crimes, demonstrating the determination and stance of public security organs to strictly combat such crimes in accordance with the law, Zhang added.

Further strengthening protective barriers, public security organs, in coordination with relevant departments, intercepted 3.6 billion fraudulent phone calls and 3.3 billion fraudulent text messages, and urgently froze 21.707 million yuan ($3.1 million) in fraud-related funds. Local public security organs have conducted in-person dissuasion for a total of 6.747 million people, according to the statement.

Aiming to enhance prevention at the source, Zhang revealed Thursday that strict control over ports and borders has been implemented, emergency interception mechanisms have been established and improved, organizers of illegal border crossings have been severely cracked down in accordance with the law, and channels for personnel outflow have been cleared and cut off. The soil for crime has been eradicated, education and guidance for individuals involved in fraud have been strengthened, and a positive social atmosphere has been fostered.

In terms of deepening international cooperation, the ministry spokesperson disclosed that progress has been accelerated in building an international alliance to combat telecom and online fraud, promoting the establishment of a new global pattern for combating and governing such crimes characterized by mutual coordination and broad participation.

Relying on bilateral and multilateral channels, working groups have been dispatched multiple times to countries such as Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia to carry out police and law enforcement cooperation, destroying a large number of overseas fraud dens.

In response to the currently severe situation of telecom and online fraud crimes targeting China in the Myawaddy region of Myanmar, a trilateral coordination mechanism has been established with Myanmar and Thailand. To date, more than 7,600 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in telecom fraud in the Myawaddy region have been escorted back to China, Zhang elaborated.

