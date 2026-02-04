Construction of bridges along Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway fully completed

February 04, 2026

A staff member works to position the last box girder of a bridge along the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Chenggong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 3, 2026. As the last box girder of a bridge was precisely positioned on Tuesday, the construction of bridges along the Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway was fully completed, paving way for subsequent construction work.

When the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway opens to traffic, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. This will boost connectivity between China's southwest region and the rest of the country, and promote coordinated regional economic development. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

