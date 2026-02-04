Construction of bridges along Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway fully completed
A staff member works to position the last box girder of a bridge along the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Chenggong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 3, 2026. As the last box girder of a bridge was precisely positioned on Tuesday, the construction of bridges along the Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway was fully completed, paving way for subsequent construction work.
When the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway opens to traffic, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. This will boost connectivity between China's southwest region and the rest of the country, and promote coordinated regional economic development. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Staff members work to position the last box girder of a bridge along the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Chenggong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 3, 2026. As the last box girder of a bridge was precisely positioned on Tuesday, the construction of bridges along the Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway was fully completed, paving way for subsequent construction work.
When the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway opens to traffic, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. This will boost connectivity between China's southwest region and the rest of the country, and promote coordinated regional economic development. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Staff members work to position the last box girder of a bridge along the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Chenggong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 3, 2026. As the last box girder of a bridge was precisely positioned on Tuesday, the construction of bridges along the Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway was fully completed, paving way for subsequent construction work.
When the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway opens to traffic, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. This will boost connectivity between China's southwest region and the rest of the country, and promote coordinated regional economic development. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
An aerial drone photo shows staff members working to position the last box girder of a bridge along the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Chenggong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 3, 2026. As the last box girder of a bridge was precisely positioned on Tuesday, the construction of bridges along the Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway was fully completed, paving way for subsequent construction work.
When the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway opens to traffic, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. This will boost connectivity between China's southwest region and the rest of the country, and promote coordinated regional economic development. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Staff members work to position the last box girder of a bridge along the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Chenggong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 3, 2026. As the last box girder of a bridge was precisely positioned on Tuesday, the construction of bridges along the Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway was fully completed, paving way for subsequent construction work.
When the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway opens to traffic, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. This will boost connectivity between China's southwest region and the rest of the country, and promote coordinated regional economic development. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Staff members work to position the last box girder of a bridge along the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Chenggong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 3, 2026. As the last box girder of a bridge was precisely positioned on Tuesday, the construction of bridges along the Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway was fully completed, paving way for subsequent construction work.
When the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway opens to traffic, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. This will boost connectivity between China's southwest region and the rest of the country, and promote coordinated regional economic development. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
An aerial drone photo shows staff members working to position the last box girder of a bridge along the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Chenggong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 3, 2026. As the last box girder of a bridge was precisely positioned on Tuesday, the construction of bridges along the Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway was fully completed, paving way for subsequent construction work.
When the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway opens to traffic, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. This will boost connectivity between China's southwest region and the rest of the country, and promote coordinated regional economic development. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Railway departments conduct maintenance for Spring Festival travel rush
- Reading China's modernization through 50,000 kilometers of high-speed rail
- Jinjiagou tunnel of Yan'an section along Yan'an-Yulin high-speed railway successfully drilled through in Shaanxi
- Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line launched
- Pic story of workers at world's highest railway signal maintenance section
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.