Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line launched
Passengers board a train at the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Jan. 26, 2026. A Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line was launched on Monday, in an effort to facilitate the commuting of passengers in the region. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A high-speed train for the Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line departs from the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Jan. 26, 2026. A Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line was launched on Monday, in an effort to facilitate the commuting of passengers in the region. (Photo by Yang Baosen/Xinhua)
Passengers check in at the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Jan. 26, 2026. A Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line was launched on Monday, in an effort to facilitate the commuting of passengers in the region. (Photo by Yang Baosen/Xinhua)
A train prepares to depart from the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Jan. 26, 2026. A Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line was launched on Monday, in an effort to facilitate the commuting of passengers in the region. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A train attendant arranges the luggage on a train for the Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line on Jan. 26, 2026. A Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line was launched on Monday, in an effort to facilitate the commuting of passengers in the region. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Passengers board a train at the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Jan. 26, 2026. A Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line was launched on Monday, in an effort to facilitate the commuting of passengers in the region. (Photo by Yang Baosen/Xinhua)
