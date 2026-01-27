Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line launched

09:08, January 27, 2026

Passengers board a train at the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Jan. 26, 2026. A Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line was launched on Monday, in an effort to facilitate the commuting of passengers in the region. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A high-speed train for the Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line departs from the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Jan. 26, 2026. A Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line was launched on Monday, in an effort to facilitate the commuting of passengers in the region. (Photo by Yang Baosen/Xinhua)

Passengers check in at the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Jan. 26, 2026. A Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line was launched on Monday, in an effort to facilitate the commuting of passengers in the region. (Photo by Yang Baosen/Xinhua)

A train prepares to depart from the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Jan. 26, 2026. A Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line was launched on Monday, in an effort to facilitate the commuting of passengers in the region. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A train attendant arranges the luggage on a train for the Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line on Jan. 26, 2026. A Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line was launched on Monday, in an effort to facilitate the commuting of passengers in the region. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Passengers board a train at the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Jan. 26, 2026. A Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin rail loop line was launched on Monday, in an effort to facilitate the commuting of passengers in the region. (Photo by Yang Baosen/Xinhua)

