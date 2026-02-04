Chinese researchers pioneer flexible chip design for next-generation wearables

Xinhua) 09:44, February 04, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have unveiled a new flexible chip that could drive the next wave of innovation in wearable technology.

The breakthrough, detailed in a study published in the journal Nature, aims to enable more efficient and powerful computing directly on the body -- such as on skin or integrated into fabrics -- reducing reliance on distant data centers.

Most current wearables rely on rigid chips, which can be uncomfortable and limit functionality. While flexible electronics exist, they often lack the processing power for tasks like real-time health tracking, forcing devices to send data to the cloud, a slow and energy-intensive process.

To overcome this, a research team from Tsinghua University created the FLEXI series of chips. One of their key advantages lies in a "compute-in-memory" design, which allows calculations to happen inside the memory itself. This approach slashes energy use and boosts speed, making it ideal for small, battery-powered wearable devices.

Developed using a low-temperature process on flexible plastic, FLEXI chips are thin, light and cost less than one U.S. dollar each. They are also highly durable, withstanding more than 40,000 bending cycles while maintaining stable performance for over six months. In terms of performance, the chips achieve a clock frequency of up to 12.5 megahertz with a power consumption of just 2.52 milliwatts, according to the study.

In a real-world test, the team used a FLEXI chip to run a neural network that analyzed heart rate, breathing, temperature, and skin moisture. It identified daily activities with 97.4 percent accuracy, demonstrating standalone health monitoring without phones or the cloud.

"Our FLEXI platform merges high performance, ultra-low power, and strong durability," said Ren Tianling, a professor from Tsinghua University. "It opens the door to a new class of wearable devices that are comfortable, long-lasting, and smart enough to process data on the spot."

This advance lays a solid hardware foundation for the future of edge AI, paving the way for smarter, more autonomous devices in healthcare, smart clothing, and the Internet of Things, Ren added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)