February 03, 2026 By Liu Bowei ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- In global affairs, how power is exercised has always been a central issue.

At a time when increasing turbulence and uncertainty are reshaping the international landscape, the true test for major countries lies not in the capacity to project influence, but in the willingness to safeguard multilateralism, uphold justice, and act as forces for stability in the world.

A key responsibility of a major country is to lead by example in upholding international rules and rejecting the law of the jungle.

Rules are not abstract ideals; they are the minimum guarantees of stability in a diverse world. When major countries blatantly violate international law, bypass multilateral mechanisms, or resort to coercion, they weaken the very foundations of the global order.

In recent years, the United States has repeatedly bypassed established norms, relying on unilateral sanctions, military pressure and expansive "national security" justifications.

The recent military aggression that resulted in the forcible seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Venezuelan soil has violated the core principles of sovereignty. Renewed assertions about acquiring Greenland have raised concerns over territorial integrity, and Washington's repeated displays of military aggressiveness toward Iran have further destabilized an already fragile Middle East.

For major countries, the true measure of responsibility lies not in how far they can test the boundaries of power, but in how consistently they subject it to rules. Respect for international law is what separates leadership from dominance, and order from coercion.

Equally important is the responsibility to champion cooperation and win-win outcomes, especially in the economic domain.

Economic globalization has connected markets, spread technology, and lifted millions out of poverty, yet it remains vulnerable to fragmentation. When major economies embrace zero-sum thinking, prioritize narrow self-interest or resort to unilateral measures under the pretext of "national security," they disrupt supply chains, distort markets, and heighten global uncertainty.

It is also utterly false to claim that when a country prospers, the whole world prospers. Recent experience suggests the opposite. When a country's growth is pursued through protectionism, coercive trade measures and unilateral pressure, the spillover effects for the rest of the world are not shared prosperity but heightened uncertainty and mounting risk.

By contrast, openness, predictable rules and inclusive cooperation strengthen resilience and provide much-needed stability. Major countries, by virtue of their weight, set the tone: their choices determine whether globalization remains a platform for shared growth or becomes a casualty of rivalry.

The third responsibility is to promote a more balanced and multipolar international system, rather than entrenching unilateral dominance.

Attempts to concentrate decision-making in the hands of a single actor, weaken multilateral institutions, or impose rules without broad consent risk deepening divisions and marginalizing smaller and medium-sized countries. A stable international system requires consultation, inclusiveness and respect for diversity, not hierarchy enforced by coercion.

In an era of intertwined risks and shared challenges, responsible leadership is not measured by dominance or short-term advantage. It is measured by whether major countries can act as anchors of stability, defenders of common rules, and builders of a more inclusive and just international order.

