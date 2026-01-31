China's electronic information manufacturing sector posts rapid growth in 2025

Xinhua) 10:29, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's electronic information manufacturing sector achieved rapid growth in 2025, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Friday.

The value-added industrial output of major companies in the sector rose 10.6 percent year on year in 2025.

This growth rate was 4.7 percentage points higher than the country's overall industrial output and 1.2 percentage points higher than that of the high-tech manufacturing sector.

Their combined operating revenues increased by 7.4 percent year on year to 17.4 trillion yuan (about 2.5 trillion U.S. dollars), while total profits climbed 19.5 percent to 750.9 billion yuan.

Major companies in the sector have annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan.

In 2025, China produced 1.27 billion smartphones and 332 million units of microcomputer equipment, while integrated circuit output reached 484.3 billion units, up 10.9 percent year on year.

