China's general public budget spending up 1 pct in 2025

January 30, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's general public budget spending expanded 1 percent year on year to 28.7395 trillion yuan (about 4.12 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2025, the Ministry of Finance said Friday.

China's general public budget revenue decreased 1.7 percent year on year to 21.6045 trillion yuan last year, data from the ministry showed.

