Preview: China's short track team set for full-slate challenge at Milan-Cortina

Xinhua) 16:09, January 30, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will send a full squad of 10 short track speed skaters to the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, facing a tougher test than in recent Olympic cycles.

Short track is China's most successful Winter Olympic sport. Since its first gold in 2002, the discipline has delivered more than half of Team China's Winter Games titles. At Beijing 2022, China took two golds, one silver and one bronze, finishing joint second in the short track medal table.

On the men's side, China has produced strong results in recent seasons. The 5,000m relay has claimed two world titles in the past three years, while individually Lin Xiaojun, the 2024 world 500m champion, Sun Long, the 2024 world 1,500m champion, and Liu Shaoang have all reached the podium on the World Tour this season.

The women's team blends experience and youth. Veteran Fan Kexin will compete at her fourth Olympics, while Gong Li, Wang Xinran, Zhang Chutong and Yang Jingru are set for their Olympic debuts.

Several countries remain strong contenders in short track speed skating.

South Korea is the most successful country in Olympic short track history, with 26 golds and 53 medals in total. At the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, South Korea won two gold medals and three silver medals. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Choi Min-jeong and Kim Gil-li lead a South Korean team that finished ahead of China at the 2025 Asian Winter Games.

Canada has excelled on the ISU Short Track World Tour this season, winning four Crystal Globe titles. William Dandjinou secured the men's overall Globe, Courtney Sarault took the women's overall Globe, and Canada also topped the mixed relay and overall team standings. At Beijing 2022, Canada earned four short track medals, including gold in the men's 5,000m relay.

The Netherlands, long a powerhouse in long-track speed skating, has risen in short track in recent years. Since winning its first Olympic gold in the sport at PyeongChang 2018, it claimed two golds at Beijing 2022, led by Suzanne Schulting in the women's 1,000m and 3,000m relay.

Italy will race on home ice, with 11-time Olympic medalist Arianna Fontana and Pietro Sighel among its leading names.

Short track speed skating at Milan-Cortina will take place at the Milano Ice Skating Arena from February 10 to 20, with nine medal events across individual distances and men's, women's and mixed relays.

