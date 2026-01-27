Home>>
China's social security funds post 10-trillion-yuan balance at end of 2025
(Xinhua) 10:34, January 27, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's social security funds covering basic pensions, unemployment and work-related injury insurance recorded a total balance of 10.2 trillion yuan (about 1.46 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2025, official data showed Tuesday.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Tuesday that the scale of basic pension funds entrusted for investment had exceeded 2.98 trillion yuan by the end of last year.
