Chinese VP meets OIC secretary-general

Xinhua) 09:17, January 27, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha in Beijing on Monday.

Han said the OIC serves as an important bridge for developing ties between China and Islamic countries. In 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a special representative to attend the 15th session of the OIC summit and also a congratulatory message to the conference, which further boosted the development of the China-OIC relations.

China appreciates the OIC's emphasis on its relationship with China, and hopes Islamic countries will continue to staunchly support China on the Taiwan question, Xinjiang-related issues, and other issues concerning China's core interests, Han said.

For his part, Taha said the OIC sincerely appreciates that President Xi has attached great importance to and provided guidance on the ever-deepening friendly ties between China and Islamic countries.

The OIC is ready to advance pragmatic cooperation with China on all fronts and will continue to offer unwavering support for China on the Taiwan question and Xinjiang-related issues, Taha said.

