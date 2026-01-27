China's chain supermarkets, convenience stores report steady gains in 2025

January 27, 2026

A resident shops at a supermarket in Wenhua community in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's chain supermarkets and convenience stores reported steady operational improvement in 2025, industry surveys have shown.

A recent survey released by the China Chain Store and Franchise Association revealed that 50 percent of surveyed companies reported year-on-year growth in total sales in 2025 -- up from 38 percent in 2024 -- while 46 percent reported an increase in net profits.

Among comparable stores, standard supermarkets and community supermarkets outperformed large-format supermarkets, according to the survey.

More than half of all supermarket outlets saw continued increases in customer traffic and online business, while 72 percent of surveyed companies reported higher online sales than year prior.

Many companies reported that they had carried out store renovations and adjustments to improve customer experience and product competitiveness.

More than 90 percent of companies that made such adjustments achieved performance growth, with bakery products playing a notable role in boosting store visits, capturing instant consumption demand and strengthening store image.

Over half of all surveyed chain supermarket companies said they plan to pursue further development in 2026 through a range of measures, such as facility upgrades, a deepened regional presence and cross-regional expansion.

Overall, the sector is shifting from a scale-driven approach to growth toward a focus on quality and efficiency, with the foundation for growth strengthening gradually, according to the results of the survey.

A separate survey on convenience stores, which was also carried out by the association, showed that more than 60 percent of convenience store companies reported year-on-year sales growth in 2025, with the increase resulting mainly from comparable-store sales growth, followed by incremental sales from store expansion.

That survey found that the total number of convenience stores continued to grow in 2025, though the pace of growth moderated.

For 2026, nearly 70 percent of respondents said they will prioritize optimizing product categories, refining operations and developing private-label products, as strengthening product competitiveness becomes a shared focus across the industry.

