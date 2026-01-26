Tax data highlights strong consumption growth in 2025

Xinhua) 16:30, January 26, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Backed by a package of targeted policies, China's consumer market maintained robust momentum in 2025, with strong demand across diverse sectors, according to tax data released by the State Taxation Administration on Monday.

Over the period, the number of overseas visitors claiming tax refunds surged by 305 percent year on year, accompanied by a 95.9 percent rise in tax-refund eligible sales and a 95.8 percent growth in total refund value.

The consumer goods trade-in program boosted sales across multiple categories, including home appliances, kitchen and bathroom ware, and telecommunications devices, whose retail revenues rose 17.4 percent, 12.9 percent and 18.6 percent year on year, respectively.

Tax invoice data showed that in 2025, sales revenue from artistic creation and performances rose 17.3 percent year on year.

Integrated with tourism, these cultural activities helped fuel immersive and scenario-based travel, with sales revenue at travel agencies and related services up 11.2 percent, scenic and historic sites up 26.1 percent, and leisure and sightseeing activities up 14.6 percent, according to the administration.

Health-related consumption remained a key growth driver. Sales revenue from sports events and exhibition services rose 12.2 percent year on year, while that from health consultation services grew 11.7 percent over the same period.

Spending in the silver economy gathered pace in 2025, with elderly care services spending rising by 24.9 percent, social care and assistance by 23.1 percent, and nursing home services by 15.4 percent year on year.

