China issues new rules classifying online content harmful to minors

Xinhua) 14:13, January 24, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled new rules classifying online information that may affect the physical and mental health of minors, as part of broader efforts to strengthen online protection for young people.

The measures, jointly issued by eight government departments, including the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), define four categories of online content that could harm minors and specify their concrete forms, according to a statement from the CAC.

The internet has become an important space for minors' studies, daily life, and entertainment, as internet usage among this demographic continues to rise, the CAC said.

The regulator noted that online information can significantly affect minors' physical and mental health, as well as how they develop their values. It also added that there have been growing calls for stronger online protections among the public.

The four categories include content that may induce or encourage minors to imitate or engage in harmful behavior; content that may negatively affect minors' values; the improper use of minors' images; and the improper disclosure or use of minors' personal information.

According to the regulations, online content producers and providers of online products and services must take preventive and restrictive measures against such information.

Online platforms are prohibited from displaying such content in prominent and attention-grabbing positions, including homepage headlines, pop-up windows, trending searches, rankings, recommendation feeds and curated sections.

The measures will take effect on March 1, 2026.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)