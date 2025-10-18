World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit set for November

Xinhua) 15:25, October 18, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit will take place in East China's Zhejiang Province from Nov. 6 to 9, with a focus on building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, according to its organizers.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the concept of this community, the event will include a symposium on the topic. Additionally, leaders of cutting-edge technology enterprises will hold dialogues centered on frontier AI development and key technological innovation highlights.

The summit will also feature 24 parallel forums, covering topics such as the Global Development Initiative, the digital economy and data governance.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Kou Jie)