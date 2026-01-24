2026 Beijing Int'l Commercial Space Exhibition kicks off

Xinhua) 09:13, January 24, 2026

People visit the 2026 Beijing International Commercial Space Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the 2026 Beijing International Commercial Space Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the model of reusable Zhuque-3 rocket at the 2026 Beijing International Commercial Space Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of Interstellar Glory at the 2026 Beijing International Commercial Space Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of Beijing Institute of Structure and Environment Engineering at the 2026 Beijing International Commercial Space Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the model of Lingxi-03 satellite at the 2026 Beijing International Commercial Space Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the 2026 Beijing International Commercial Space Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)