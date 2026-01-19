China's commercial crewed spacecraft test capsule completes land-buffering verification

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The test module of a Chinese commercial crewed spacecraft CYZ1 successfully completed the integrated verification trial of its landing-buffering system, the spacecraft developer InterstellOr said on Sunday.

All performance indices met their design targets, with key metrics exceeding expectations.

The test faithfully simulated the actual landing following the spacecraft's re-entry, according to InterstellOr's WeChat official account. A 5-tonne test capsule was hoisted to over three meters above the land and was instantly unlatched according to the release command, allowing the capsule to fall freely and reproduce the steady descent velocity of a capsule under its main parachute.

The landing-buffering system then engaged without delay, and its retro-thruster expelled high-pressure gas to generate steady reverse thrust.

Working precisely with the energy-absorbing structure at the bottom of the spacecraft, the landing-buffering system delivered effective deceleration and cushioning within an extremely short stroke.

Post-test inspection confirmed a smooth buffering sequence, an intact capsule structure, and fully functional onboard equipment, indicating that the landing-buffering system is highly feasible and reliable, according to InterstellOr.

The researchers at InterstellOr will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the test data to refine system parameters, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent development of the CYZ1 crewed spacecraft.

