A glimpse of nebulae
The Orion Nebula is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
The Rosette Nebula is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
The Seagull Nebula is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
The Pleiades is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
The Horsehead Nebula is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
The Jellyfish Nebula is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
The Crab Nebula is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
