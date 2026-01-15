We Are China

A glimpse of nebulae

Xinhua) 09:41, January 15, 2026

The Orion Nebula is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

The Rosette Nebula is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

The Seagull Nebula is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

The Pleiades is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

The Horsehead Nebula is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

The Jellyfish Nebula is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

The Crab Nebula is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

