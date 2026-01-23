Chinese mainland reaches 5.32 mln invention patents, trademarks close to 50 mln

Xinhua) 11:08, January 23, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The number of valid invention patents held on the Chinese mainland had reached 5.32 million by the end of last year, the China National Intellectual Property Administration said on Friday.

The country's top IP regulator authorized a total of 972,000 invention patents in 2025, while processing time for invention patent applications was reduced to 15 months.

The average ownership of high-value invention patents had reached 16 patents per 10,000 people in 2025, it noted.

There were more than 4.2 million trademarks registered on the Chinese mainland last year, and the total number of effectively registered trademarks had exceeded 49.87 million by 2025.

Among the top 5,000 global brands, China's brand value amounts to 1.81 trillion U.S. dollars, ranking second globally, the administration said.

