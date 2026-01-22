Decades of excavation reveals rich legacy at E China's Lingjiatan relics site

Xinhua) 13:56, January 22, 2026

Archaeologists work at the Lingjiatan relics site in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 13, 2026. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.

Since its discovery in 1985, 17 excavations have been carried out on Lingjiatan. More than 4,000 exquisite relics such as jade wares, stone artifacts and potteries have been unearthed from the site.

Archaeologists believe that Lingjiatan predates Liangzhu Culture, a testament to the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and has a successive relationship with it. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An archaeologist shows his work logs at the research station of the Lingjiatan relics site in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 24, 2025. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.

Since its discovery in 1985, 17 excavations have been carried out on Lingjiatan. More than 4,000 exquisite relics such as jade wares, stone artifacts and potteries have been unearthed from the site.

Archaeologists believe that Lingjiatan predates Liangzhu Culture, a testament to the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and has a successive relationship with it. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2026 shows an education center of the Lingjiatan relics site in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.

Since its discovery in 1985, 17 excavations have been carried out on Lingjiatan. More than 4,000 exquisite relics such as jade wares, stone artifacts and potteries have been unearthed from the site.

Archaeologists believe that Lingjiatan predates Liangzhu Culture, a testament to the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and has a successive relationship with it. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This file photo shows archaeologists posing for a group photo at the Lingjiatan relics site in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 5, 2009. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.

Since its discovery in 1985, 17 excavations have been carried out on Lingjiatan. More than 4,000 exquisite relics such as jade wares, stone artifacts and potteries have been unearthed from the site.

Archaeologists believe that Lingjiatan predates Liangzhu Culture, a testament to the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and has a successive relationship with it. (Xinhua)

This copy of a file photo rephotographed on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a jade pig unearthed at the Lingjiatan relics site in 2007. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.

Since its discovery in 1985, 17 excavations have been carried out on Lingjiatan. More than 4,000 exquisite relics such as jade wares, stone artifacts and potteries have been unearthed from the site.

Archaeologists believe that Lingjiatan predates Liangzhu Culture, a testament to the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and has a successive relationship with it. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Archaeologists work at the research station of the Lingjiatan relics site in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 24, 2025. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.

Since its discovery in 1985, 17 excavations have been carried out on Lingjiatan. More than 4,000 exquisite relics such as jade wares, stone artifacts and potteries have been unearthed from the site.

Archaeologists believe that Lingjiatan predates Liangzhu Culture, a testament to the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and has a successive relationship with it. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Archaeologists work at the research station of the Lingjiatan relics site in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 13, 2026. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.

Since its discovery in 1985, 17 excavations have been carried out on Lingjiatan. More than 4,000 exquisite relics such as jade wares, stone artifacts and potteries have been unearthed from the site.

Archaeologists believe that Lingjiatan predates Liangzhu Culture, a testament to the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and has a successive relationship with it. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This undated file photo shows a jade figurine unearthed from the Lingjiatan relics site in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.

Since its discovery in 1985, 17 excavations have been carried out on Lingjiatan. More than 4,000 exquisite relics such as jade wares, stone artifacts and potteries have been unearthed from the site.

Archaeologists believe that Lingjiatan predates Liangzhu Culture, a testament to the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and has a successive relationship with it. (Xinhua)

This file photo shows an archaeologist introducing a jade ware unearthed from the Lingjiatan relics site on Jan. 12, 2009. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.

Since its discovery in 1985, 17 excavations have been carried out on Lingjiatan. More than 4,000 exquisite relics such as jade wares, stone artifacts and potteries have been unearthed from the site.

Archaeologists believe that Lingjiatan predates Liangzhu Culture, a testament to the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and has a successive relationship with it. (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2026 shows a view of the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.

Since its discovery in 1985, 17 excavations have been carried out on Lingjiatan. More than 4,000 exquisite relics such as jade wares, stone artifacts and potteries have been unearthed from the site.

Archaeologists believe that Lingjiatan predates Liangzhu Culture, a testament to the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and has a successive relationship with it. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This file photo shows an archaeologist working at the Lingjiatan relics site in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, June 28, 2007. The Lingjiatan relics site in east China's Anhui is a Neolithic settlement dating back 5,300 to 5,800 years, with an area of about 1.6 million square meters.

Since its discovery in 1985, 17 excavations have been carried out on Lingjiatan. More than 4,000 exquisite relics such as jade wares, stone artifacts and potteries have been unearthed from the site.

Archaeologists believe that Lingjiatan predates Liangzhu Culture, a testament to the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and has a successive relationship with it. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)