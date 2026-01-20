China discovers earliest known texts on horses from Warring States Period

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have found the earliest known literature on horses via bamboo slips dating back over 2,000 years to the Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC). This discovery was announced at a press conference held at Tsinghua University in Beijing on Monday.

The Research and Conservation Center for Unearthed Texts at Tsinghua University recently compiled five bamboo texts related to horses. According to researchers, these are currently the earliest systematic texts discovered in China concerning equine appraisal, veterinary treatment, training and guidance.

Shi Xiaoli, an associate professor at the center, said the Warring States Period marked the peak of chariot warfare in ancient China, when horse riding and charioteering were considered essential skills for noblemen. Yet, practical details regarding such techniques were previously only sparsely recorded in surviving ancient texts.

"The release of one of the texts, which details how to guide horses, fills a gap in the literature on equestrian techniques from the Warring States Period and even broader ancient Chinese history, offering significant documentary value for studying ancient horsemanship," Shi noted.

"Horses held an extremely high status in ancient times," said Huang Dekuan, director of the center. Huang pointed out that advances in horse domestication, breeding, herding and guidance had directly enhanced ancient transportation and military capabilities, influenced cultural exchanges and civilizational development, and reflected a country's military strength and productive forces -- all embedded with rich political and cultural significance.

"This newly discovered collection holds important value for research into Warring States equine appraisal, animal husbandry history, zooarchaeology and veterinary history," Huang added.

