Asia is highland for global development prosperity: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:40, January 22, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Asia stands as a well recognized highland for global development prosperity in a world full of turbulence and changes, which does not come easy and needs to be cherished by all parties, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing here on Wednesday.

Taking China as an example, Guo said that China consistently maintains that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, and that differences and disputes between states should be properly resolved through dialogue and negotiation.

China is working with all countries to promote development and is making efforts to build a community with a shared future, he added.

Guo said that China will remain committed to promoting harmony, security, and prosperity in its neighborhood, adhere to the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in its neighborhood diplomacy, and strive to build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful, and amicable home.

"We will work with relevant countries to promote the building of a model of security for Asia featuring common security, seeking common ground while shelving differences and dialogue and consultation, and jointly safeguard international peace and tranquility," Guo added.

