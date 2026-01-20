Beauty of Seasons: Major Cold

Hello everyone, I'm Sisi, a travel enthusiast! Today is Dahan, or Major Cold, the final chapter of the 24 solar terms. Put on your warmest down jacket and join me as we step into Genhe city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, known as "China's cold pole."

Beneath the China Cold Pole Tower, visitors gather to check the temperature displayed on the 24-meter-tall tower. According to records, temperatures here have dropped as low as minus 58 degrees Celsius. In this extreme cold, a splash of hot water turns into a cloud of ice crystals in the blink of an eye.

During Dahan, despite the frozen landscape, the unfrozen river in Genhe flows gently. Steam rises from the water, clings to the branches and forms rime ice, painting a dreamlike winter landscape. At Aoluguya Original Reindeer Tribal Area, reindeer stand peacefully in the snow-covered forest. As the sunlight filters through the trees, visitors find themselves immersed in a truly soul-stirring experience.

Dahan is also closely connected to agriculture. As the saying goes, "If it snows three times during Major Cold, farmers will have enough food and clothing." Heavy snowfall during Dahan helps the low temperatures naturally eliminate pests, paving the way for a bumper harvest in the coming year.

The secret to combating the cold lies in the Chinese kitchen. On Dahan, people eat glutinous rice dishes, which provide quick energy and warmth. In north China, "dispelling-cold cake," or xiaohangao, is a traditional treat, symbolizing steady progress and rising fortunes. In the south, families simmer nourishing chicken soup; one bowl is enough to chase away the winter chill.

In fact, people all over the world share similar wisdom when facing the cold. In Scandinavia, the Danish people embrace the culture of "Hygge," which means coziness and comfort during their long winters. By brewing hot drinks and enjoying good food, they echo China's tradition of using food to nourish the body against the cold during Dahan.

Once Dahan passes, spring is on its way! Share your wish for the coming spring in the comments section! "Some inner resilience stays hidden until the deepest frost; at Major Cold, it is truly recognized."

Yu Yiran, as an intern, also contributed to this video.

