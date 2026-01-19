Beijing's performance arts market reports record high revenue in 2025

Xinhua) 10:16, January 19, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Beijing saw a vibrant performance arts market in 2025, with annual revenues surpassing 5 billion yuan (about 713.5 million U.S. dollars) for the first time -- a year-on-year uptick of 27 percent, according to the municipal culture and tourism bureau.

Statistics show that the capital city staged more than 60,000 commercial performances over the last year, attracting audiences totaling over 14 million, with those figures rising 5 percent and 9 percent year on year.

A number of domestic and foreign productions made their Chinese debuts in the city, including original musicals "Singin' in the Rain" and "Sunset Boulevard."

Large-scale performances, including concerts and music festivals, remained hugely popular in 2025, increasing in number by 37 percent year on year. In a major performing arts area in Beijing's Haidian District, a "five-hour lifestyle circle" has been created around music events. More than 60 catering establishments extended operations until 2 a.m., and over 20 partner hotels offered discounts to event ticket holders, translating audience numbers into consumption vitality.

