China regrets abuse of UN Security Council resolutions on Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Xinhua) 16:03, January 15, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Security Council resolutions should not be misinterpreted or abused, and Yemen's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be fully respected, said a Chinese envoy on Wednesday.

The Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution that extends the monthly reporting requirement on Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The draft resolution won 13 votes in favor. China and Russia abstained.

The basis of the UN secretary-general's reporting to the Security Council on attacks against merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea is Security Council Resolution 2722, which was adopted in January 2024. Regretfully, following the adoption of that resolution, certain countries undertook military actions against Yemen, which severely undermined the Yemeni peace process and heightened security risks in the Red Sea, said Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"We reiterate that Security Council resolutions should not be misinterpreted or abused, that the UN Charter must be strictly observed, and that Yemen's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be fully respected," he said in an explanation of vote.

The situation in Yemen and the Red Sea is closely linked to the conflict in Gaza. China calls for fully implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, the genuine realization of a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and the early implementation of the two-state solution, to promote an early, comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, and to create conditions for the restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East, said Sun.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)