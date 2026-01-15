China calls for political dialogue in Yemen

Xinhua) 15:35, January 15, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on parties to the Yemen conflict to engage in political dialogue to settle disputes.

For some time now, the situation in Yemen has been volatile, with the peace process deadlocked, armed conflict persisting, and the humanitarian situation deteriorating rapidly, said Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

China supports efforts to uphold Yemen's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and calls on the parties to resolve differences and disputes through political dialogue, and create conditions for restoring peace and tranquility in Yemen at an early date, Sun told the Security Council.

China supports Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other regional countries, as well as the wider international community, in playing a constructive role in the political settlement of the Yemeni issue, he said.

The protracted conflict in Yemen has long demonstrated that military means cannot achieve the desired objectives, and that armed conflict only inflicts further harm, said Sun. "We call on all parties in Yemen to prioritize the interests of the Yemeni people, exercise maximum calm and restraint, avoid triggering new conflicts, and take steady steps toward establishing a nationwide ceasefire."

China urges the Houthis to respect the right of commercial vessels from all countries to navigate through the Red Sea in accordance with international law and to maintain the safety of shipping lanes. Relevant parties should respect Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity and cease attacks on Yemen, he said.

The situation in the Red Sea highlights the spillover effects of the Gaza conflict. Without a genuine, comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, stability in the Red Sea cannot be fully restored, said Sun.

China calls on the international community to expedite the implementation of the two-state solution and promote a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question. China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the Yemeni issue and in restoring peace and stability in the Middle East, he said.

