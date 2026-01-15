Home>>
Global South | What is our vision?
(People's Daily Online) 11:03, January 15, 2026
Who are we?
Why do we matter?
Why do we stand together?
What is our vision?
We are the Global South——
An important force for peace, stability and progress in the international community.
We join hands and march forward together to advance the building of an equal and orderly multi-polar world.
The rise of the Global South, which continues to strengthen the representation and voice of developing countries, is advancing the building of an equal and orderly multi-polar world.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Role of Global South in bolstering unity stressed
- China's key role lauded in South-South cooperation
- Interview: Global South seeks just, equal seat at world's table, says Belarusian expert
- Interview: Chinese initiatives empower Global South in addressing global challenges, says former Kyrgyz FM
- UN-Habitat renews call for sustainable urbanization in Global South
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.