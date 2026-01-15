We Are China

Global South | What is our vision?

People's Daily Online) 11:03, January 15, 2026

Who are we?

Why do we matter?

Why do we stand together?

What is our vision?

We are the Global South——

An important force for peace, stability and progress in the international community.

We join hands and march forward together to advance the building of an equal and orderly multi-polar world.

The rise of the Global South, which continues to strengthen the representation and voice of developing countries, is advancing the building of an equal and orderly multi-polar world.

