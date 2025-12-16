Interview: Chinese initiatives empower Global South in addressing global challenges, says former Kyrgyz FM

BISHKEK, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Global Governance Initiative, are offering greater opportunities for Global South countries to address global challenges and increase their representation on international platforms, former Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov has said.

In an interview with Xinhua, Dzhekshenkulov highlighted that Global South countries, which account for around 80 percent of the world's population and about 40 percent of the global economy, have long been underrepresented in global institutions. He said these countries are seeking stronger multilateralism and reforms to global institutions to build a more equitable international order.

"Through China's BRI and Global Governance Initiative, Global South countries are strengthening their role in tackling global issues such as development, climate change, infrastructure and the digital divide," he said.

Dzhekshenkulov noted that China's vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity aligns with the interests of Global South nations, as it prioritizes collective solutions over Western dominance. Platforms like the BRI and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have become key instruments for South-South cooperation, offering alternatives to Western development models.

"These platforms are attractive because they focus on pragmatic solutions, infrastructure connectivity, and economic growth without political conditions," Dzhekshenkulov said, citing the BRI's role in boosting infrastructure, reducing logistics costs and facilitating trade within the Global South, and the SCO's contribution to regional security and a stable environment for project implementation.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Dzhekshenkulov emphasized the event's relevance amid ongoing global conflicts and praised China's efforts to uphold historical truth and global security.

"China stresses the importance of preserving historical truth and the post-war world order based on the UN Charter, particularly as conflicts grow and bloc thinking resurfaces," he said. "The lessons of World War II remind us of the need for dialogue, respect for sovereignty, and the rejection of revisionism."

The Global Security Initiative reflects China's commitment to peaceful development, the official noted. "China's development goals reject hegemony, while its foreign policy offers a framework for security, dialogue and joint risk response."

Looking ahead, Dzhekshenkulov stressed China's role in innovation and green transformation, particularly after the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held in October, which adopted recommendations for China's 15th Five-Year Plan. He expressed belief that this will open new avenues for global cooperation in key sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology and the green economy.

"China is poised to lead in AI, biotechnology, new materials and 6G technologies," he said. "The transition to a low-carbon economy will create demand for joint projects in energy, e-mobility and climate adaptation, while digital infrastructure and e-commerce will provide foreign companies with access to Chinese innovations and markets."

Dzhekshenkulov added that China's efforts to strengthen multilateral frameworks like the BRI, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will offer new growth, investment and technological opportunities for other countries.

