We Are China

Global South | Why we stand together?

People's Daily Online) 11:01, January 15, 2026

Who are we?

Why do we matter?

Why do we stand together?

What is our vision?

We are the Global South——

An important force for peace, stability and progress in the international community.

We join hands and march forward together to advance the building of an equal and orderly multi-polar world.

As the world's largest developing country, China is a natural member of the Global South and has always been an advocate, leader, participant and enabler of South-South cooperation.

