We Are China

Global South | Why we matter？

People's Daily Online) 10:57, January 15, 2026

Who are we?

Why do we matter?

Why do we stand together?

What is our vision?

We are the Global South——

An important force for peace, stability and progress in the international community.

We join hands and march forward together to advance the building of an equal and orderly multi-polar world.

Accounting for roughly 85 percent of the world's population, over 40 percent of the world's economic output, and 80 percent of the world's economic growth, the Global South's joint march toward modernization is a momentous event in world history.

