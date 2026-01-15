We Are China

Global South | Who are we？

People's Daily Online) 10:51, January 15, 2026

Who are we?

Why do we matter?

Why do we stand together?

What is our vision?

We are the Global South——

An important force for peace, stability and progress in the international community.

We join hands and march forward together to advance the building of an equal and orderly multi-polar world.

Composed of emerging market economies and developing countries, the Global South shares a common history of opposing colonialism and hegemonism, and a common mission of development and revitalization.

