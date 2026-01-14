China's foreign trade up 3.8 pct in 2025

Xinhua) 10:56, January 14, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade expanded 3.8 percent year on year in yuan terms in 2025, official data showed Wednesday.

In 2025, the country's foreign trade reached 45.47 trillion yuan (about 6.48 trillion U.S. dollars), according to data released by the General Administration of Customs.

China's foreign trade has maintained growth for the ninth consecutive year since 2017, the administration said.

Exports grew 6.1 percent year on year to 26.99 trillion yuan last year, while imports edged up 0.5 percent from one year earlier to 18.48 trillion yuan, the data showed.

