Braking for kindness
(People's Daily App) 13:47, January 13, 2026
Amid the rush of food deliveries, one courier chose to slow down, stepping in to help an elderly man push his overloaded tricycle up a steep hill. It's small gestures of warmth like these that can make a world of difference.
