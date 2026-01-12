China to accelerate building data property rights registration system

Xinhua) 08:30, January 12, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China will move faster to establish a data property rights registration system, as part of the efforts to promote the use of data and unlock its value, according to the National Data Administration (NDA).

The NDA said it will draw on the experience of registration systems in other fields, actively solicit opinions from various sectors, and innovatively setting up a registration framework tailored to the unique characteristics of data.

Liu Liehong, head of the NDA, chaired a symposium on data property rights registration recently. Participants from the Beijing Internet Court and several local data management authorities, as well as business representatives, offered suggestions on improving policy documents related to the data property rights registration system.

