China advances international cooperation on data standards

Xinhua) 14:30, December 24, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The National Technical Committee 609 on Data of Standardization Administration of China (SAC/TC609) and the International Data Spaces Association (IDSA) recently signed a memorandum of cooperation in Beijing.

The memorandum was signed under the guidance of the National Data Administration, and both parties engaged in constructive discussions on the details of their subsequent collaboration.

Lars Nagel, CEO of the Germany-based IDSA, said he looks forward to the two parties working together to establish a standards ecosystem for data spaces, deliver global solutions, and unlock the value of data.

Fan Kefeng, an official with the SAC/TC609, hopes that both sides will deepen their exchanges in areas such as data circulation, standards application, and data space implementation to jointly create greater value from data.

In the next phase, the two sides will conduct joint research on data space standards and other related fields, while actively advancing international cooperation in the realm of data standards.

