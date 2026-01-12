Celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties, China, Africa boost cooperation in advancing modernization

Xinhua) 08:08, January 12, 2026

The launching ceremony of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges is held at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Jan. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

* The long-standing practice sends a consistent message: regardless of changes in the international or regional landscape, China remains Africa's most reliable friend, its most steadfast partner in pursuing development and revitalization, and the strongest supporter of Africa on the global stage.

* Over the decades, China-Africa cooperation has been firmly anchored in shared development. Guided by the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, as well as the pursuit of greater good and shared interests, bilateral cooperation has steadily advanced toward higher quality and greater sustainability.

* Together, China and Africa account for one-third of the world's population. Without their modernization, there will be no global modernization. Their shared pursuit of modernization is not only vital to their own development but also to global progress.

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Africa. At this milestone, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is making his first overseas trip of the year to Africa, continuing a diplomatic tradition maintained for 36 consecutive years.

During the trip, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the launch ceremony of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges at the headquarters of the African Union (AU) on Thursday.

The long-standing practice sends a consistent message: regardless of changes in the international or regional landscape, China remains Africa's most reliable friend, its most steadfast partner in pursuing development and revitalization, and the strongest supporter of Africa on the global stage.

SHARED DEVELOPMENT

Over the decades, China-Africa cooperation has been firmly anchored in shared development. Guided by the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, as well as the pursuit of greater good and shared interests, bilateral cooperation has steadily advanced toward higher quality and greater sustainability.

At the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2024, China established or upgraded strategic partnerships with 30 African countries. As a result, China has established a strategic partnership with all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. Both sides agreed to jointly advance modernization in six aspects and implement 10 partnership actions, opening a new chapter in building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Through practical cooperation, the two sides have aligned China's development experience with Africa's development needs, promoting shared growth through mutual benefit. China has applied zero tariffs to all African countries with diplomatic ties, and supported the construction or upgrading of nearly 100,000 km of roads, over 10,000 km of railways, nearly 1,000 bridges and close to 100 ports on the continent, contributing to Africa's modernization and coordinated economic development.

Damaris Mutinda and Feng Xudong, head of the transportation and dispatch department in Africa Star Railway Operation Company, the operator of the China-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), check the work log at the Kenya Railways Dispatch Center of the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

Take the Nairobi Expressway and the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway. Kenyan President William Ruto told Xinhua that they stand as testaments to the vitality and mutual benefits of the Kenya-China partnership, which has improved the domestic connectivity and promoted the regional integration in East Africa.

According to the outcomes list of follow-up actions from the Beijing Summit, China has been actively advancing nearly 600 "small and beautiful" projects, covering connectivity, poverty alleviation for the benefit of farmers, health, green development, digital economy, and people-to-people exchanges, benefiting almost all African nations.

At the G20 Johannesburg Summit last November, China and host country South Africa jointly launched the Initiative on Cooperation Supporting Modernization in Africa, reaffirming support for African countries to explore development paths suited to their national conditions and pursue sustainable growth.

Peter Kagwanja, chief executive of the Africa Policy Institute, a Nairobi-based pan-African think tank, said China's modernization drive has become an inspiration for Global South countries, many in Africa, with China's success in poverty alleviation and grassroots governance inspiring African nations in their quest to chart homegrown development pathways.

PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE BONDS

Over the years, people-to-people exchanges have provided enduring support for China-Africa relations. The two sides have agreed to designate 2026 as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

During the year, China and Africa are set to host a series of people-to-people exchange activities aimed at promoting exchanges and mutual learning among the Chinese and African civilizations and strengthening people-to-people bonds, amity and cooperation, thus solidifying public support for China-Africa friendship.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the year of exchanges in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, Wang highlighted the fruitful results and strong vitality of cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and Africa.

"Facts have proven that people-to-people exchanges are the most solid foundation of China-Africa friendship, while mutual learning between civilizations serves as the most powerful driving force behind China-Africa cooperation," he said.

Citing progress in China-Africa vocational education cooperation, Wang noted that China has established 17 Luban Workshops in 15 African countries and trained tens of thousands of professionals, providing strong intellectual support for Africa's development.

Li Wenbiao (1st R), a teacher from the Confucius Institute in Djibouti, teaches students Chinese at the Luban Workshop, a teaching site of the Confucius Institute, in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Madagascar's Foreign Minister Rafaravavitafika Rasata said that Chinese institutions such as the Luban Workshop and the Confucius Institute have enabled young Madagascans to improve their technical skills and Chinese language proficiency. "Partnership with China is fruitful and brings tangible results," she said.

Together, China and Africa account for one-third of the world's population. Without their modernization, there will be no global modernization. Their shared pursuit of modernization is not only vital to their own development but also to global progress.

Looking ahead, the two sides will continue to advance together on the path to modernization, contributing to unity among Global South countries and to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said during the 2024 Beijing Summit of FOCAC that the 10 partnership action plans proposed by China are fully aligned with the AU's Agenda 2063. "The Beijing Summit reflects our shared desire for modernization, development and progress on the African continent," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)