China's commerce ministry to boost consumption, opening-up in 2026

Xinhua) 08:06, January 12, 2026

A shop owner arranges Qipao, a traditional Chinese dress for women, at a shop in Qilihe District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Jan. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce will further boost consumption and expand opening-up as part of its key work for 2026, according to a two-day national commerce work conference that ended Sunday.

The national commerce system will implement campaigns to stimulate spending, build the "Shop in China" brand through fostering new growth points in service consumption, and optimize trade-in policies for consumer goods.

To this end, the conference also highlighted digital, green, and health-related consumption, as well as potential in emerging markets across the country.

On trade, efforts will be made to upgrade goods trade, expand service trade and exports, and promote digital and green trade to build the "Export to China" brand.

To attract foreign investment and polish the "Invest in China" brand, China will enhance opening-up in services, improve investment promotion, and refine services for foreign businesses.

To expand opening-up, China will align with high-standard international trade rules, upgrade pilot free trade zones and the Hainan Free Trade Port, and host key exhibitions effectively.

To better manage outbound investment, more will be done to guide cross-border layout of industrial and supply chains, bolster overseas service networks, deepen Belt and Road cooperation and strengthen risk management.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)