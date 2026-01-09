Consumption vouchers fuel China's ice-and-snow economy boom

Xinhua) 15:04, January 09, 2026

TAIYUAN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Consumption vouchers issued by local governments are driving a surge in spending across China's ice and snow industry this winter, as provinces roll out subsidies to boost participation in winter sports and related tourism.

Running from late December 2025 through March 2026, the Sport Bureau of Shanxi Province in northern China has issued consumption vouchers totaling two million yuan (280,000 U.S. dollars).

"I grabbed a voucher as soon as they were released. As I love skiing, this is especially useful for me," said ski enthusiast Zhao Wenhui.

According to the Shanxi Sport Bureau, the government subsidies cover three types of vouchers - skating and skiing, accommodation, and retail and catering.

After consumers use skating or skiing vouchers, the platform automatically provides accommodation and retail-catering vouchers to them. This allows consumers to continue receiving government subsidies at hotels, homestays, restaurants, snack outlets and convenience stores after engaging in winter sports.

The program has proven highly popular since its launch, with the vouchers snapped up shortly after being released.

"Within just ten days of the voucher distribution, nearly 200 people used them at our ski resort," said Liang Jiarui, marketing director of the Li Ning Snow Park in Shanxi.

Liang said that the resort received around 60,000 visitors during the previous snow season, and that these new vouchers should attract more tourists and encourage more diversified, multi-layered consumption.

Beyond Shanxi, many other regions across China have also introduced consumption vouchers to boost related spending.

This snow season, Zhangjiakou City in Hebei Province has issued 5,000 winter cultural and tourism consumption vouchers, covering ski resort tickets, accommodation and catering, and cultural and creative products.

Northeast China's Jilin Province has rolled out 100 million yuan in vouchers for visitors from within and outside the province as well as local residents. Cities including Changchun, as well as the Changbai Mountain area, have reported year-on-year increases in tourist arrivals and tourism revenue.

A report on China's ice and snow economy development shows that during the 2024-2025 season, consumer spending on winter sports and related activities exceeded 187.5 billion yuan, representing year-on-year growth of more than 25 percent.

Industry insiders believe that the consumption vouchers not only stimulate short-term spending, but also help cultivate long-term markets.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)